LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Monday met with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium. During the meeting, both discussed holding of various sports events and decided to hold mega sports events in near future. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, former hockey Olympian Tauqeer Dar and SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion. The Commissioner said sports activities have been disturbed across the country due to Covid-19 pandemic and in such a situation, they are planning to hold such games, where players may participate with certain SOPs and social distancing in place. Aulakh said Punjab players are eagerly waiting for the resumption of sports activities. “These sports events are essential for the promotion of sports in the province. The Sports Board Punjab is striving hard for the promotion of sports in the province and the upcoming sports competitions will also play a key part for the establishment of sports culture in the province,” he added.