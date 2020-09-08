Share:

QUETTA - Accountability Court Quetta on Monday issued arrest warrants of four accused who nominated in a billions of rupees motorbike scam.

According to NAB statement, the three offices of Alliance Private Limited had looted over one and half billion rupee, depriving hundreds of people belonging to various parts of Balochistan of their hard earned money. The counterfeit firm received huge amount from the people on the name of investment in the motorbike company. Later, the owners fled from all offices which were set up across Balochistan.

NAB Balochistan filed reference against the accused pleading court to issue arrest warrants of the accused.

Upon NAB’s request, the Hon’ble Judge of the Accountability Court, Allahdad Roshan issued arrest warrants of accused including Kashif Qamar, Hameed Maseeh, Sarwar Ali and Samson Maseeh. The case was adjourned till September 21.

Another polio case reported in Balochistan

Another case of polio has surfaced in Balochistan, health officials confirmed on Monday.

A 15-month-old child was diagnosed with polio virus in Pishin district. According to the health department officials, new case of polio has been reported from Pishin district of Balochistan.

Samples of the child were collected on August 20 and 21, later in the report, the virus was identified.

The polio campaign in Balochistan was suspended for five months due to which there had been a sudden increase in polio cases. The number of polio cases in the province has risen to 18 this year. Last year, 12 cases of polio were reported.