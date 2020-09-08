Share:

The death toll from the tragic incident of a rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand district reached 19 after seven more bodies were retrieved from under the rubble on Tuesday.

According to rescue and police sources, seven bodies of the labourers working at the marble mine in KP's remote area have so far been pulled out during the rescue operation which restarted early morning of Monday.

On Monday, six mines at the Ziarat Ghar mountain had collapsed killing 12 miners and injuring several others.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam had said that he feared the number of casualties from the mine collapse would rise. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had been asked to provide heavy machinery for rescue operations.