Sudan said on Monday that the death toll from the country’s floods caused by heavy seasonal rains has risen to 102.

The floods have completely submerged the village of Eltomaniat, north of Khartoum, Col. Abdul-Jaleel Abdul-Rahim, a spokesman for the National Council for Civil Defense, told Anadolu Agency.

According to local media, the village, which has around 350 houses, was completely damaged by the floods with its all residents left homeless.

On Saturday, Sudan's Defense and Security Council declared a national state of emergency for three months and designated the country a "natural disaster zone" over the floods.

The seasonal rains in Sudan start in June and continue through October.