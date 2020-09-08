Share:

BADIN - The district administration has submitted a report to the Sindh government containing figures of the losses caused to human life and property in Badin by recent rains, said reliable sources here on Monday.

The report tells that all five talukas of the district, namely Badin, Tando Bago, Talhar, Shaheed Fazal Rahu and Matli, were either partially or completely damaged because of recent heavy rains. According to the report, total 295460 people have been affected by rains while 12 deaths and five injuries have also been reported.

The report informs that more than 4,345 villages in all talukas were badly hit by the natural calamity whereas total 50011 houses have also been damaged. “Around 30,187 mud-plastered and 978 plastered houses have been damaged partially while 18,029 mud-plastered and 797 plastered houses have been damaged completely,” it reveals.

Mentioning the losses done to crops, the report tells that crops such as chili, cotton, onion, different vegetables, tomatoes, rice, sugarcane and others, spreading over 168458 acres in Taluka Badin, Tando Bago, Shaheed Fazal Rahu, Talhar and Matli, have either been partially or completely destroyed. Furthermore, 208 livestock such as goats, sheep, cows and buffalos have perished in the rains.

According to the report, relief camps couldn’t be set up due to scattered population in these areas.

“However, rescue and relief activities are being carried out by the district administrations in collaboration with different organisations, allied agencies, philanthropists and others at villages hit by rains and resultant floods,” it adds. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin, said that all concerned officials were actively engaged in the rescue and relief work affected areas.

Siyal stressed the need for remodeling and re-designing of the canals and all sub-drains in district Badin, adding that innovations were required in agriculture seeds and cultivation process.

Ghulam Abbas Memon, ADC-I, Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Planning and Development Officer, Zahoor Palijo, Senior Manager, ACF (a non-governmental organisation) were also present on the occasion.