LAHORE - Minister Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that Education institutions would reopen from 15 September. The administration of educational institutions would ensure implementation on SOP s, issued by Govt of Punjab.

Minister HED said that there would be no compromise on the health of our children.

The instructions to ensure implementation on SOPs have been issued to all heads of educational institutions in Punjab. After attending inter-provincial education ministers conference through video link in PITB, Minister HED and information technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that the condition of Covid-19 has been decreased due to better steps of Govt of Punjab, therefore, the Govt had decided to reopen educational institutions.

Raja Yasir Humayun requested the parents to follow the SOPs and ensure the use of masks for the security of their kids. He also directed all the heads of educational institutions to ensure the implementation on SOPs to avoid the closure of institutions again.