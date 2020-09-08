Share:

Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi star Engin Altan Duzyatan has reportedly cancelled his agreement as new brand ambassador with Blue World City. The inner sources have revealed that Turkish interior ministry has informed Engin Altan Duzyatan about Pakistani media reports that clearly stated that Blue World City is illegal and Rawalpindi Development Authority has taken legal action against the city.

Sources claimed that Turkish stat Engin Altan Duzyatan has immediately cancelled agreement with Blue World City after seeing all reports. He viewed that he was not informed regarding the illegal status of city when agreement inked. It was worth mentioned here that housing society’s chairperson had shared the news on social media along with a picture of them signing the contract. He also shared a picture of Duzyatan’s passport. Social media was abuzz with news that Duzyatan will be visiting Pakistan soon. Sources revealed that Blue World City administration smartly tried to cash the situation as Engin Altan Duzyatan very popular in Pakistan, however their plan failed after truth revealed regarding World City.

Currently Blue World City is facing allegation that it allegedly using the name of Engin Altan Duzyatan for selling plots. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has also submitted application against Blue World City at police station Chontra.