Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, and his three family members in an assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad, Rubab Hassan, Waqar Hassan and Anjum Hassan appeared in the court. As the proceedings started, the accused requested the court to allow them to withdraw their acquittal applications.

At this, the court accepted the request and indicted all the accused. However, they denied charges leveled by the NAB in the reference and vowed to contest them.