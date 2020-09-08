Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Moscow today Wednesday on two-day visit to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He is paying the visit on the invitation of his Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavrov. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Minister will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO-CFM meeting. Pakistan has been actively working to achieve SCO's multi-sectorial agenda through various mechanisms.