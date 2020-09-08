Share:

Timergara - Special Assistant to chief minister on anti-corruption and Member KP Assembly Malik Shafiullah on Monday said that Annual Development Plan (ADP) funds for his constituency were equally distributed among all village councils of the constituency in consultation with party workers.

Addressing party workers at Khat Kaly Talash after inaugurating Rs.10 million Aminabad Soghalay road project, he said that PTI would fulfil all election promises made with people of Dir.

About development projects in his constituency, Shafiullah said the government had approved funds for Timergara Medical College, besides Rs.46.8 billion for the Kalpani Talash Bye-Pass and Rs.700 million for Timergara city beautification had been approved.

He said the DHQ Hospital Timergara had also been given the status of teaching hospital and it would be provided with professors once classes at TMC started.

He said that Timergara Campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan would soon be declared a separate varsity with various disciplines.

He said the PTI did not believe in corruption, money plundering and commissions.

Earlier, Shafiullah along with MNA Syed Mehboob Shah inaugurated reconstruction work on a government high school and a government primary school at Dherai Talash.

The function was also addressed by PTI activists including Zakirullah, Syed Ali, Sarzamin Khan, Misbahullah and others.

The speakers demanded construction of Gopalum irrigation channel, supply of natural gas and establishment of high school for girls.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Shafiullah said the projects would be completed with Rs.63.5 and Rs.1.53 million respectively.

He said he had distributed funds equally among village councils with the consultation of party workers. He directed the SDO Communication and Works Timergara Najm-ud-Din to immediately start work on Doog Dara Dherai Road for which he would arrange adequate funds from the ADP.

MNA Mehboob Shah said that electricity and gas facility would be provided to each village in his constituency. He said the PTI lawmakers would serve the area till 2028.

About the Chakdara-Chitral Motorway, the lawmakers said the previous governments had done nothing for its approval. They said the PTI legislators had raised the issue with the Prime Minister after which its feasibility report was sought within next three months.