KARACHI - Spokesperson of the Sindh government and Advisor to the CM on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that statements of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill are a reflection of political training of members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Reacting to the statement of Shahbaz Gill on Monday, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not in the habit of using foul language against its political opponents. Murtaz Wahab further said that Gill’s bread and butter were linked to his unwarranted criticism of others, adding he and his party fellows have full faith in Allah (The Almighty).

He asked SAPM to better refrain from making statements on subjects he did not have understanding of. “If there is no understanding of the issues, it is better to remain silent. People like Shahbaz Gill just jump on social media,” he regretted.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government said that while questions were still being raised about the package the PTI government had announced for Karachi earlier, it had come up with yet another package of Rs162 billion.

He told PTI leaders that their party’s own workers had too raised objections to the absence of PTI members on the field during the rains.

Wahab said that the PPP believed in serving the people.

“This is our manifesto, and we do practical work, not pay lip service,” he concluded.