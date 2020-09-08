Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has appointed Inam Ghani as Punjab s sixth IG in last two years.

Federal government had transferred Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir after he expressed reservations over appointment of Capital City Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh.

After the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal government had decided to change the IG Punjab and PM had asked names for the new IG Punjab.

According to sources names of Arif Nawaz, Allah Dino Khawaja, Kaleem Imam, Rao Sardar, Amir Zulfiqar, Mohsin Butt were under consideration for the post of IG Punjab.

According to details, IG Punjab did not come to office for second day and schedule of his meeting was also not announced. Sources have claimed that differences between The IG and the CCPO remain unresolved even after a meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has changed five IGPs in two years.