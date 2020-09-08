Share:

KHANEWAL - Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Monday said the provincial government was paying immense focus on development of district Khanewal.

While chairing a meeting of District Coordination Committee held to review different uplift projects, the provincial minister directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects.

There would be no compromise on quality of work, the minister said. He also appreciated performance of the district administration and law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace across the district during Ashura. He minutely reviewed uplift schemes, flour supply, flood, dengue and COVID-19 condition. He said the SOPs should be followed strictly as the danger of coronavirus was not over yet.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the meeting about flood situation, saying, he himself was monitoring water situation.

About flour availability, the DC stated that there was no shortage of flour in the district and was being sold on recommended prices only.