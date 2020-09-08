Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said the government was taking important policy decisions and doing structural reforms to attract more local and foreign investment in various potential sectors including capital market. He was speaking here at Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Gong Ceremony to mark the listing of Rs 200 billion PHL Pak Energy Sukuk-II. The ceremony was attended by State Bank of Pakistan’s Governor Dr Reza Baqir, President National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani, Chairman , Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Aamir Khan, Chairman PSX, Suleman Mehdi and its Chief Executive Officer Farukh Khan, Chairman, Stock Brokers Association of Pakistan, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, and presidents of different commercial banks. PM’s Advisor said it was the first time that Pakistan Holding Limited Pak Energy Sukuk-II had international acceptance and it was Shariia compliant. He added its cost of borrowing was lower than that of the Sukuk launched in 2019. He appreciated PSX performance despite tough situation after outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It had managed to emerge as number one stock exchange in Asia and No.4 in the world. He also acknowledged the role of Federal Ministry of Finance, SECP and SBP in strengthening PSX and the capital market as a whole. “We want full autonomy to State Bank, SECP and other state institutions to play their independent professional role in the economy.” He highlighted the efforts and achievements of the government on economic and social fronts over its two-year tenure. He was proud of the government’s strategy to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. It went with an ideal balance between the safety of life and livelihood of the people through smart lockdowns and imposing SOPs.