ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Monday said the government would ensure implementation of health screening, COVID-19 surveillance, sentinel testings and continuous monitoring in educational institutions after reopening from September 15.

Addressing a media briefing here at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said the main objective of regular sentinel testing was to monitor the corona situation and examine the health of teachers and children at schools after every two weeks.

He said further decisions would be made on reviewing the situation on the basis of test reports on scientific means. The schools would be reopened stage-wise with strict monitoring on implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the protection from COVID-19.

He made it clear that all the schools would have to strictly follow the SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He added that besides school administration, the role of parents was also crucial to ensure implementation of the SOPs.“Schools’ administration, teachers and parents will have to adhere to the instructions after reopening of institutions.”

He said the number of students in a class would be reduced. Half of the students would attend the class one day and the rest next day to avoid spread of the disease.

He said there was no need to purchase expensive masks for children and suggested the parents to make home-made fabric mask for school going children, which are washable and reusable. The students with low immunity level should be avoided to attend schools in the first phase.

He said due to immediate closure of schools, a large number of population, particularly the students were now safe and remained protected from the COVID-19. The government had adopted an effective strategy to combat the contagion that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

Dr Faisal said the facts and figures showed declining trend of the coronavirus at all levels due to prompt response of the government.

Expressing satisfaction over the current COVID-19 situation, he said it all was made possible due to team efforts and the efficient work of all departments and organizations concerned.