DADU - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) disconnected around 517 electricity supply connections in Qasimabad and Heerabad areas here on Monday during the drive against power theft and default in payment of bills. The company’s spokesman informed that 329 connections of the power thieves and 138 of the defaulters were cut off by the teams led by Chief Engineer Gulzar Ahmed Dasti. The spokesman said the company’s outstanding dues on the consumers had reached to Rs 98.276 billion including Rs 4.2 billion on the departments of the Federal government and Rs.8.725 billion on the provincial government. The remaining Rs.85.372 billion were payable by the private consumers, he added.