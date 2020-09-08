Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Model Panagah in Tarlai area on Monday.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, MD Baitful Maal Aon Abbas and Focal Person on Panagahs Naseem ur Rehman briefed the Prime Minister about the facilities being provided in Tarlai Panagah.The Prime Minister reviewed the facilities and infrastructure of the Panagah and interacted with the people there.

Imran Khan had given directions last month to transform all Panagahs in the federal capital into model ones. The Panagah in Tarlai was the first facility which started providing better services to daily waged labourers in less than a month in terms of better infrastructure, catering and accommodation.

In the next three months, all the five Panagahs in the federal capital would be remodelled. In the next phase, Panagahs across the country will gradually be remodeled.