The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,046 within one day to 200,035, with the death toll adding by 100 to 8,230, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 2,306 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 142,958.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,014 new cases, East Java 401, West Java 336, Central Java 237 and Bali 164.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Jambi and Central Kalimantan.