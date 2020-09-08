Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A chapter of Sindh politics was closed with the the death of an influential PPP leader Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpure at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday morning. 84 years old Talpure had been sick for a long time, battling against cancer. Born to Mir Fateh Khan Talpure in 1937, he had been elected as MPA from Digri seven times and was known as an influential parliamentarian in his times. He was also a close associate of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah. His funeral prayers were held on the lawns of his residence, which were attended by thousands of people, including MNA Mir Ghulam Ali, MPAs Sher Muhammad Bilalani and Noor Muhammad Bhurgari, local PPP leaders and workers, while he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpure broke, traders and shopkeepers shut down their businesses to mourn over his death. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was expected to visit the deceased’s home on Monday to express grief and sorrow and offer Fateha, will now visit Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot today (Tuesday) where he will also inspect the relief work being done in the rain-affected areas.