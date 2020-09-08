Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday said that those who deny right of inheritance to women must not be allowed to contest elections.

Addressing a Hijab Conference, Siraj-ul-Haq said they were not forcing women in the society to wear Hijab but their responsibility was to convince them for doing so.

Talking about violence against women and children in Pakistan, he said that despite the presence of Justice System, legislative institutions and many other institutions violence was increasing with every passing day.

While criticising the role of government in minimising violence against children, especially women, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that coping with violence against women was nothing more than a hard challenge for the government. “The government is yet to play its due role,” he said.

He claimed that other political parties influence women elected on the reserved seats, but JI was the only party which allowed women leadership to make their decisions on their own.

Talking about the women education, he said they had always raised their voice for the women education and would fight for giving equal rights to the women in the society as per the directive of Islam.

He elaborated that his party had strong stance regarding rights of women in the society as per the directives of Islam; adding that the government should provide equal chances to both men and women and there should be no discrimination among them, otherwise Pakistan will never achieve its goals of becoming a developed country.