The white supremacist Brenton, involved in the hate inspired terrorist attack, killing 51 Muslims in two mosques on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand has been sentenced to life term imprisonment without parole. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars and never see the light of day as a free man.

When a State delivers justice to its citizens, the bonds of love and mutual respect strengthen between the Government and its people. PM Jacinda Arden has won the hearts and minds of all her citizens, especially the Muslims. Compare this prompt delivery of justice to the rather depressing situation in Pakistan where justice is given selectively.

Recently a family of four were killed near Sahiwal and even captured on video, but nobody was punished. Before that 14 were killed in Model Town.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.