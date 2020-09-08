Share:

ISLAMABAD-Justin Bieber threw it back to the ‘90s with an impromptu, shirtless cover of K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life.”

The star of “Popstar” shared a video of himself playing the R&B ballad at the piano on Sunday (Sept. 6).

“Not sure I nailed the words but u get the vibe,” Bieber captioned the Instagram clip, which was filmed by Alfredo Flores. In the video, he’s seen performing the chorus of the single off of 1997’s Love Always: “All my life I’ve prayed for someone like you/ And I thank God that I, that I finally found you/ All my life I’ve prayed for someone like you/ And I hope that you feel the same way too,” he croons.