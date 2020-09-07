Share:

Karachi is stuck between the Provincial government of PPP and federal government of PTI. Monsoon rains have ruined the map of Karachi and the government is still busy fighting for power. The Mayor of Karachi, who belongs to MQM-P, claimed that he is powerless. The local government is responsible for all sewerage and cleaning systems of the city. So, who really has the actual power of Karachi? In this power sharing war, the people of Karachi are deprived of being facilitated well.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.