Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, with the approval of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Islamabad and the provincial government, has extended date of medical and dental entry test to Sunday, 18th October 2020 instead of 20th September 2020.

The date has been extended after the approval of the KP Chief Minister in the light of the orders of the government to conduct all examinations and tests in open spaces instead of indoor halls as per the prescribed SOPs of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning that in view of the concerns of spread of coronavirus, the government has directed all relevant departments as well as institutions to conduct ETEA Entrance Test according to the SOPs circulated by relevant government departments in ventilated outlets and halls of various educational institutions instead of closed halls.

Participation is expected of more than 50 thousand candidates in more than 70 centers in 15 cities of the province in the said medical entry test.

According to the agreed SOPs, all arrangements are big challenge for all concerned institutions including KMU.

Furthermore due to the fears of cancellation of entrance test due to inclement weather, it has been decided to conduct the test on October 18 in open-air outlets and halls of various government educational institutions instead of September 20.

It is pertinent to mention that under the SOPs for conducting entrance test, instructions have been issued to the students, examination and security personnel to wear masks, physical distance of 6 feet and to conduct the test in open and airy places.

Meanwhile, according to the information issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission, registration of the test has started as per schedule from August 24, while registration process will now continue till September 21 after the extension of the test date.