LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Monday sealed 87 buildings in different areas of the city which defaulted on commercialization fee. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority had intensified its recovery drive against defaulters of commercialization fee. The authority estimated to collect Rs 400 million from these defaulters, which would be spent to improve infrastructure in the city. These buildings were sealed in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Multan Road. The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-I, II and III had earlier issued notices to the defaulters of commercialization fee in these areas.

However, on account of non-payment of fees by the due date and unauthorized commercial activities at residential properties, a sealing operation was carried out against these buildings.

Meanwhile, LDA staff demolished eight buildings and sealed another four buildings which were constructed in violation of building by-laws in different areas of the city.