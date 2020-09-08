Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Monday that micro planning was need of hour to control polio disease.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on Dengue and Polio control activities, Commissioner said that making province dengue and polio free was mission of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to ensure all possible efforts to bring Multan division at top position in controlling dengue.

He said that dengue teams must visit field on daily basis and ensure 100 percent results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He warned officers that misreporting in dengue cases would not be tolerated.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed dengue teams to upload all activities regarding dengue on portal daily through latest android system.

He said that third party audit should be conducted to monitor performance of dengue and polio teams.

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar directed officers to ensure timely completion of different uplift schemes of Municipal Services across the division.

While chairing a meeting to review speed on different projects, he ordered that the first phase of Municipal Services should be completed within ongoing month. He directed officials to submit completion certificates of different schemes.

Under the second phase, the work at new roads, manholes repair, street lights, and water purification plants would be ensured, remarked Commissioner.

Director Development Dr Waqas Khan Khakwani informed that 616 uplift schemes in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal had been completed with cost of Rs1.03 billion. With cost of Rs400 millions, 139 schemes were completed in Multan district. Similarly, 190 schemes in Khanewal, 94 in Vehari, and 193 in district Lodharan were completed with cost of Rs630 million.

On this occasion, officers from different departments were also present.