Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Science and Technology Nawabzada Taimur Talpur has said that the rule of terrorists in the city is over now since the era of development and prosperity has begun. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said, “The PPP must have a government at Centre, so that the provinces could get their due share in the NFC Award, serving and retired employees could get raise in their salaries and pensions and the unemployed get jobs.” Provincial Minister Nawabzada Taimur Talpur said that Karachi would be run by the provincial government and institutions, adding that the newly formed committee would have no role in administrative matters. He said that the federal government had been ignoring the provincial capital for the last several years. “Rs162 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the city in 2019 have not been released as yet,” he said, and added, “The Sindh government has a share of Rs750 billion in the Karachi package. The package should not be politicized and should not be made controversial.” The minister added that the prime minister should have visited Karachi as well as other districts of Sindh. Many districts of Sindh have been devastated by the floods. He said that agriculture of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kachho had been destroyed. The crop of cotton, chilli, onion, tomato and other vegetables has been completely destroyed.

The rains have also damaged sugarcane, rice, bananas and other orchards.

Nawabzada Taimur Talpur said that the rain victims of Sindh are deprived of the attention of the federal government. Despite such devastation, lice will not crawl on the ears of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister was disappointed by not announcing help to the rain-affected farmers. Imran Khan’s style is the only indifference of the federal government to natural disasters.

He said that whether the federation helps the farmers or not, the Sindh government has always helped and will continue to help.