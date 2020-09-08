Share:

KASUR - A minor boy was killed in a firing incident in Jambar Khurd area in the jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police. According to police sources on Monday, Asif and Riaz, residents of Jambur Khurd area, had a monetary dispute and they exchanged harsh words late Sunday. In a fit of rage, Asif opened indiscriminate fire at Riaz, but the bullet hit minor boy Umer Riaz, s/o Riaz, standing close by. The boy died on the spot. Phoolnagar police after registering case started investigation.