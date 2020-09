Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mission Imposssible 7: Tom Cruise jumps over the edge of life

Leaked footage from the shooting of Tom Cruise’s upcoming film “Mission Impossible 7” has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the movie, jumping off a long ramp over the edge of a mountaintop, leaving the viewers gasping in horror.

The motorcycle goes crashing to the ground and Tom Cruise follows it.

The actor had a parachute attached and is seen landing safely.