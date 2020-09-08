Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Monday killed at least six terrorists including Wasim Zakria, the most-wanted terrorist during an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, another 10 terrorists were also arrested during the raid. “During the intelligence-based operation, Wasim Zakria, who belonged to a terrorist organisation, along with five other accomplices was killed in confrontation with security forces,” the statement said. Zakria, said to be a resident of Haider Khel area of Mir Ali, was mastermind behind at least 30 different terrorist activities since 2019. This most-wanted terrorist was involved in target killings in the area and attacks on security forces and government institutions. He was also involved in the attack on an army convoy near Hassu Khel area, and martyrdom of CSS officer Zubaid-ullah Dawar.