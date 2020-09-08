Share:

SUKKUR - Mother of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was laid to rest in family’s ancestral graveyard in village Tighatho near Salehpat of Sukkur district on Monday. Earlier, her funeral prayers, which were led by Maulana Syed Yousuf Raza Kazmi Najafi, were held at Karbala Ground in Rohri, which were attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Syed Farrukh Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saeed Ghani, Imdad Pitafi, Aijaz Shah Sheerazi, Jam Khan Shoro, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Agha Taimur Talpur, Sardar Bangal Khan Mahar, Raja Khan Mahar, Ali Gohar Mahar, Noiman Islam Shaikh, Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musvi, Sardar Zahid Shah, Syed Tahir Shah, Syed Muhammad Azeem Shah and others.

The funeral prayers were followed by Fateha for the departed soul at Ghanghooti Ground, Rohri where people kept coming to offer condolences with the provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah over the death of his mother.