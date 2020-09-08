Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Coordination Committee has strongly condemned what it says appointment of non-locals as administrators across Sindh and has termed it a murder of merit. In a statement issued here late Sunday night, the coordination committee said the Sindh government didn’t take the party on board before appointing administrators. “Ignoring deserving local officers in the appointment of administrators, points to the provincial government’s ‘biased’ attitude. The Sindh government, through its acts, is increasing feeling of deprivation in the people of urban areas,” it added. The Coordination Committee was of the view that appointing non- locals as administrators in province’s urban areas was tantamount to capturing resources of people living in these areas. It appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Sindh High Court and others to take notice of appointment of non-natives as administrators by the Sindh government.