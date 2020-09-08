Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday approached an Accountability Court for closure of inquiry against Ahad Cheema, former Lahore development Authority (LDA), in the LDA City case. The NAB through an application had pleaded with the court to allow closure of investigations against Ahad Cheema and eight others in LDA City case. The NAB prosecution stated that the bureau had allowed to close inquiry against Ahad Cheema and others in a regional board meeting whereas the LDA had already assured the Apex court that all affectees would be provided plots.