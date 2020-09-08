Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Pakistan Navy Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday said 8th September, the Navy Day, is celebrated by Pakistan Navy to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our naval heroes who epitomised grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary with their absolute faith in Allah Almighty and profound self-belief, said the Naval Chief in his message on Navy Day in a press release.

"This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in our new generation."

On the night of 7 and 8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, in a daring operation code named ‘SOMNATH’, bombarded Indian port of Dwarka.

The swift and accurate action not only destroyed important shore installations which included Indian radar station and a radio beacon directing Indian Air Force Bombers for attacks on Karachi, but also inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride, he added.

"Pakistan Navy lone submarine Ghazi reigned supreme and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war. Her ominous presence in the vicinity of Indian port, kept the Indian Navy Ships including their aircraft carrier, besieged in the harbour and rendered it ineffective to play any role or influence the course of war."

"Today PN is recognised as a potent naval force in the region.

It is a key partner of international navies in collaborative maritime security initiatives and has also launched its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to provide secure maritime environment for the good of global commons."

With the realization of CPEC Project, PN was alive to its growing responsibilities and role in the success of this project of vital national importance.

The security in and around the port of Gwadar, which is the lynchpin of CPEC is under special focus.

The Navy is fully capable and vigilantly guarding country’s maritime interests.