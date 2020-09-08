Share:

LAHORE - A special sitting on the death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah,

will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunane Pakistan by the Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Friday.

Former President Rafique Tarar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Walid Iqbal, former Lahore High Court chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Begum Mehnez Rafi and other prominent personalities will attend the programme. The speakers will pay tribute to the great leader, who passed away in 1948, only a year after the country got independence. The speakers will also shed light on Quaid’s life, his political vision, principals and struggle for the independent homeland, The trust will also hold Quran Khawani for the soul of the Pakistan’s founding father at Aiwan-e-Karkunane Pakistan and Aiwan Quaid-e-Azam, separately.