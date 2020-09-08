Share:

LAHORE - Treasury and opposition legislators resorted to the usual blame game during general debate on law and order during the Punjab Assembly session on Monday. The opposition held the government responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation, saying it was all due to wrong policies and mismanagement of PTI. Terming the opposition’s allegations baseless, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the law and order situation was quite normal.

The session started more than one and half hour behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

500 police vehicles purchased by PTI after 15 years

PMLN’s Chaudhry Iqbal opened the debate on law and order. Earlier, answers related to the Irrigation Department were given by relevant parliamentary secretary Ashraf Rind during the question-hour. Taking part in the debate, Pakistan People’s Party’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that if Zulifqar Ali Bhutto can be sentenced then why a “sipahi” can’t be brought to justice. Things cannot come on the right track until merit is followed, he said.

“The complainants even bear the expenses of ‘paper and pen’ today during the course of investigations. No one could resolve the issues of law and order by changing Inspector General Police. There is need to replace one person for improving the overall situation”, he said while implicitly suggesting replacing the Punjab Chief Minister.