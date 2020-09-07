Share:

Every year, the 6th of September is celebrated by the nation as the Defence Day to commemorate Pakistan’s finest hour when its armed forces defeated the Indian army on 6 September 1965. Our military was successful in defending not only the areas attacked but also in protecting the lives of thousands of civilians and their homes. As such, it is our duty to honour and respect all the military personnel of our country who gave up their lives so that we could live peacefully. This respectand honour should also extend to all those military personnel who supported our martyrs, risked their lives and lived to tell the tale.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi.