Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said Pakistan considered Saudi Arabia as a confident and trustworthy friend and would like to continue this friendship with the same pace and momentum. The minister stated this during a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky who was called on him here, said a press release. The Defence Minister welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Saudi Arabia. He said the people of Pakistan had great regard for the Saudi government and its people. The two states had a remarkable history of brotherly relations. “The scope and scale of cooperation between the two countries was very huge, therefore, we should further diversify our relations,” the minister added.