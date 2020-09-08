Share:

Naval Day was observed on Tuesday to honour the heroes of 1965 War.

The day is observed to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhada who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary with their absolute faith in Allah.

This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in our new generation.

On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka in operation code named 'SOMNATH'.