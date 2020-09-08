Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday said that Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces are well versed in protecting our borders as well as its people, and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held in connection with Martyrs’ Day at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, said a statement issued by Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The Chief of the Air Staff was the chief guest at the Martyrs’ Day ceremony.

PAF observed 7 September as Martyrs’ Day at all air bases throughout the country. The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan.

“On the memorable and historic day of September 7, I pay tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who stood like a rock against enemy aggression and reduced its nefarious intentions to dust,” said the air chief while addressing on the occasion.

“Today, we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland.”

Highlighting the current situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of the Air Staff said that they expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades. To pay homage to the martyrs, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered “Fateha”. The principal staff officers, officers, airmen and PAF civilians attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff.

Similar, wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF martyrs all over the country.