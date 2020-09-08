Share:

Attaock-The government has decided to restore one million hectares of degraded and deforested land up to 2030 through afforestation activities.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan while starting 1.2 million tree plantation drive at Kamra near Attock on Monday.

Brig Mohammad Shahid Manzoor, Air Commodore Babar Ali and PTI focal person District Attock Syed Khawar Abbass Boukhari were also present on this occasion.

The project launched under the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (BTTP) by the Forest Department, would be completed in three years under which five thousand plants would be planted along with Ghazi-Brotha water channel while two cricket grounds would also be established in the area.

He added that as part of the global effort, one million hectares of degraded deforested lands in different parts of the country would be restored under the Bonn Challenge 2030, a global environmental restoration endeavour under which globally 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land would be restored by 2030 through afforestation activities.

He said that the PTI government is implementing the world-acclaimed programmes and projects including Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative and Recharge Pakistan, which are altogether geared towards achieving Pakistan’s pledge of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.

He revealed that during the first phase of the Bonn Challenge 2020, Pakistan had voluntarily pledged to restore 0.35 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

He further said that joining the Bonn Challenge movement would also help Pakistan align its climate, afforestation, environment and biodiversity conservation programmes and actions with the UN-led Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, the Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) goal and the Paris Climate Change Agreement.