LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Monday called for declaring five areas in Punjab as calamity-hit citing recent heavy rains and floods. These areas include Chakwal, Lawa, Kallar Kahar, Talagang and Khushab. In a press statement issued here on Monday, he said that these areas have been severely affected breaking the 75-year record of rains. “All crops had been destroyed, dams have been broken, roads have been cut off, schools have collapsed, people’s businesses have fallen down”, he said, adding that these areas should be declared disaster-prone and the damage caused here should be compensated.