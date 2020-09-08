Share:

RAWALPINDI -A tree plantation campaign was launched at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Sub-Campus Khushab, here on Monday. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman inaugurated the campaign. While addressing on the occasion, Dr. Zaman appreciated the government’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative which is the first of its kind in the country being appreciated globally. He said that planting a tree is perpetual charity. He also stressed the participants to not only plant a tree but also make sure that it grows. He asked all employees to work hard for this campaign and also mobilize the community not only to increase their income but it will be also helpful to convert their barren lands into fertile.