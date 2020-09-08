Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have busted an intra-provincial car lifting gang by arresting three of its active members and seized 12 stolen cars from their possession.

The detained members of the gang have been identified as Zia Ul Haq alias Bila Gang, Muhammad Farooq and Master Ilyas.

According to a spokesman of Islamabad police, the action against the auto theft gang was taken by DSP CIA Hakim Khan and Incharge ACLC Malik Liaquat Ali following the instructions of SP Investigation Malik Nahim Iqbal.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the efforts of CIA and ACLC for busting the gang members.

Later, the investigators told the media that the accused were wanted by police in various car lifting cases. They said the accused used to sale stolen cars in KPK.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 18 outlaws and recovered narcotics, stolen bikes and weapons along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered all police officials to tighten the noose around anti-social elements. Following the orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Sadar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Khalid Mahmood Awan, including SHO Tarnol Police Station Sub- Inspector Alamgir Khan and ASI Zafar Iqbal along with others officials.

The police teams arrested three bike lifter identified as Akram, Kashif and Kamran and recovered stolen motorbikes from them. In another action the team arrested two accused identified as Adnan Khan and Hazrat Umer and recovered two 30-bore Pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Bani Gala police arrested an accused Saddam Hussain and recovered 520 gram hashish. CIA police arrested accused Adnan Khalid and recovered 479 gram hashish from him.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Abdul Shakoor and recovered 12-liter wine from him. Shehzad Town Police held accused Suhail and recovered a 30-bore Pistol.

Khanna Police arrested accused Javed Hussain and recovered 32-bore Pistol with ammunition. Nilore Police recovered a 30-bore Pistol on the identification of an accused Sadaqat Hussain. Similarly, Koral Police arrested three accused namely Saqib, Muhammad Ahmed and Daood Gul and recovered a 30-bore Pistol with ammunition besides 30 gram ice and 230 gram hashish.

Sihala Police arrested accused Imtiaz and recovered a 30-bore Pistol and also nabbed another accused Umair ahmed for selling petrol illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During a special campaign against proclaimed offenders, the police teams arrested two criminals.