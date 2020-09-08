Share:

Political interference in the administrative matters of Punjab police surfaced a reason behind IG Punjab Shoaib Dastigir’s resign, credible sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the IG Punjab was asking about political interference in police administrative matters for the past two months as Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar wasn’t allegedly ordering transfers and posting of higher police officers without consulting IG Punjab.

The sources said that many postings were being made on political recommendations due to the reason uncertainty was spreading among the Punjab police and IG Punjab was removed from the job with proper planning. The sources said that the newly appointed CCPO Umar Sheikh statement is an outcome of such planning.

The planning of IG Punjab Shoaib’s removal was started on Monday when Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill held a meeting with CH Usman Buzdar and discussed appointment of Umar Sheikh as new IG Punjab.

It is to mention here that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar didn’t consult former IG Punjab Shoaib before ordering transfer of Umar Sheikh.

Meanwhile CM Buzdar has also refused former IG Shoaib for taking action against Umar Sheikh for his controversial statement. Earlier, the former IG had requested Usman Buzdar for action against him. After that the former IG called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about the entire situation.

Prime Minister Khan after the former IG briefing, asked for an inquiry into the matter but didn’t give any clue of his removal that time.