Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan because it attaches special importance to its relations with the brotherly neighbour. Talking to Ambassador-designate for Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan who called on him in Islamabad, the President said peaceful and stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of the two neighboring countries but of the entire region. The President said Pakistan and Afghanistan share a common culture and religion and relations between the two countries need to be further expanded. He urged the Ambassador-designate for Afghanistan to work for strengthening economic, political and public relations between the two neighbouring countries.