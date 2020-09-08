Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday conferred civil awards to 44 individuals for their meritorious services in their respective fields at Aiwan-e-Sadr. These included: one Hilal-e-Shujaat, three Hilal-e-Imtiaz, six Sitara-e-Shujaat, nine Sitara-e-Imtiaz, four Pride of Performance, eleven Tamgha-e-Shujaat and ten Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Among the prominent personalities who received the award were, Chief Executive Officer of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, Philanthropist and Educationist Master Ayub and Mountaineer Hassan Sadpara.