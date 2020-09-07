Share:

The speech delivered by the president of Pakistan to the joint session of parliament on August 20, 2020 did not seem like an address of a bipartisan head of the state. It sounded more like a fiery speech of a party worker trying to defend his party. It was boycotted by the opposition and in retrospect rightly so. It seems that all our politics are so tainted with hate and selfishness that nobody cares where the country is going.

It seems the people of Pakistan rank too low in the priority of the parties in the power or the opposition. Perhaps we as a nation are destined to bear the woes of selfish leaders.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.