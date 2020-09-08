Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 42,295.75 points as compared to 42,023.00 points on the last working day, with positive change of 272.75 points (0.65%). A total of 748,896,769 shares were traded compared to the trade of 758,076,861 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs23.684 billion as compared to Rs24.758 billion during last trading day. As many as 434 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 273 recorded gain and 134 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Power Cement with a volume of 72,409,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.85, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 57,332,000 and price per share of Rs12.79 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 45,990,500 and price per share of Rs215.54.