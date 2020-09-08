Share:

KARACHI - Khurram Sher Zaman has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh is misleading the people by making false claims about Karachi Transformation Plan.

In a statement issued from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) secretariat, Insaf House, on Monday, the PTI leader said that the Sindh government’s claim that it would contribute Rs800 billion to the Karachi package was nothing but a lie. “The PPP government should focus on public service instead of misleading the people,” Zaman said, and added, “Solving the city’s basic problems is our (federal government) top priority.” He further said that 62 percent of the Karachi transformation package would be provided by the federal government while the Sindh government would contribute the remaining 38 percent “Politics over development of the port city is not acceptable,” he said categorically. “The country cannot progress unless the city which generates most of the country’s revenue develops,” he stressed.

He further said that PPP should bear in mind that it’s ‘politics of lies’ would do no good to the country’s financial hub. “Karachiites are deprived of basic amenities of life for a long time now. The infrastructure of the world’s sixth largest city is in ruins. If PPP is serious in solving problems of the city, it should learn to work like a team,” Zaman concluded.